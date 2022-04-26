 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Makaha community honors the life of Michelle McPeek at a sunset vigil

  • Updated
  • 0
Michelle McPeek vigil

Photos of Michelle McPeek line the roadside where she was fatally beaten in Makaha. 

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Balloons and banners lined Farrington Highway at sundown.

Kuulei Lincoln, a friend of Michelle McPeek for over 15 years, told KITV4 she had just spoken to McPeek's younger teenage son on the phone.

"He just talked to us. And I sent my love and condolences and told them if they ever need anything just call me. He said ok and that he loves me," Lincoln told KITV.

That love and support in the community was a refrain at the roadside memorial here on Farrington Highway where Michelle McPeek died allegedly at the hands of her eldest son, 19 year old Joshua.

One close friend told KITV4 addiction had been in a factor in family life. She revealed that Joshua had recently completed the Hawaii National Guard Youth Challenge.

"I feel like you got to go deeper than that. Like more therapy. These kids can do Youth Challenge but they got to get more therapy," Evanna Graham told KITV4.

The gathering ended by the water at Keaau Beach Park where friends shared how they are remembering McPeek.

"Friendly. Loving. In good spirit, was very friendly lovable. Willing to give her last dollar to anyone," Lincoln said.

Co-workers from Waianae Store gathered, some who had only known Michelle McPeek through the last year.

"When I first started Waianae store, she was the friend who told me to apply, nobody knew what was going on in her life. She was always smiling," Vika Milo said.

"She's good people. Take care of your kids and anybody else's kids around," Graham added.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK