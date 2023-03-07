Major move for Hawaii's women reproductive rights bill

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS FROM 12 AM HST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH 12 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front nearing Kauai this evening will sweep from
west to east through the islands overnight tonight through Wednesday
night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight tonight
and continue through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations
all islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be
as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 10 to 16 feet late tonight and Wednesday.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay,
Pailolo Channel and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A bill protecting women's reproductive rights makes an important move at the State Legislature.
Hawaii Senators tell KITV 4 Island News they have been talking among themselves, and with State Representatives, about the need to protect women's reproductive rights ever since last year's US Supreme Court decision upended Roe v. Wade.
Tuesday, they took a big step in getting something done.
"A woman's right to privacy and reproductive freedom is secure," said Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole.
Hawaii Senators sent out that message, at an afternoon press conference, after they passed a bill for the third time.
The measure is aimed at protecting women and their right to an abortion, something local lawmakers have supported for decades.
"Hawaii was the first state, 53 years ago, to legalize abortion. Today, I am proud of my colleagues our State Senate reaffirmed that right," said Sen. Joy San Buenaventura.
"Senate Bill 1 ensures access to reproductive healthcare for women, the right to privacy, and bodily autonomy for women," added Keohokalole.
The bill also safeguards Hawaii's health providers from legal action brought about by other states.
"SB1 is a medical protection right. We want to ensure our medical providers are protected from subpoena, legal harassment, arrest from any kind or legal threat from any of these states who outlawed abortion and who are threatening our medical providers," stated San Buenaventura.
Those legal concerns could have had a chilling effect on healthcare according to local providers.
"If we thought other states would potentially pursue legal action against us for taking care of people in front of us, some people might hesitate," said Dr. Shandhini Raidoo, with the Hawaii American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.
The bill now goes to the House, where state representatives still have to pass the measure in various committees and required readings. Senators said this announcement not only sends a message to other states but also to their counterparts in the State Legislature.
"We do want the House to understand how the Senate and the rest of the public feel on this issue, and want them to rapidly pass it and send it to the Governor," added San Buenaventura.
This measure is one of nearly 500 bills which passed from the Senate to the House. Meanwhile, 450 bills crossed over from the State House to the Senate. Each side of the legislature will now review the other's bills, and repeatedly vote whether they should become law.