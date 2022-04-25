Major League training facility provides opportunities for keiki ball players

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- From Sid Fernandez to Kolton Wong, Hawaii has produced its share of major league baseball stars. But becoming the best takes hard work, and practice.
In teaming up with local Honolulu baseball enthusiasts, the Los Angeles Dodgers have now opened a brand new youth training ground.
The 10,000-square-foot warehouse was transformed into a state-of-the-art practice facility for Hawaii's up and coming.
"I think it just gives kids hope," explained Coach Donny Kadokawa. "You know, the hope to be the next Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Shanev Victorino. We're just trying to move the kids forward."
And In combining advanced sports technology with expert level coaching, the local partnership with the Major League franchise is sure to elevate anyone's game, no matter what their skill level.
Featuring an in-house weight room, open fielding space, and yoga studio, the opportunities for player development extend far beyond the dish.
In celebrating the academy's official grand opening, leaders with the collaboration say it's an opportunity to grow on both ends of the partnership.
"It's extremely exciting to come in and collaborate with all the local coaches, the local leagues, the local municipalities," added Dodgers' Training Academy co-founder, Aaron Trolio. "Just to be a part of baseball and softball is truly exciting for us."
With hopes of providing kids on the island the resources of the mainland, the Dodgers training academy is open for private, team, and special skills instruction.