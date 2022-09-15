Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday

WAIPIO VALLEY (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday.
Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road, except for limited access by Waipio Valley residents, farmers, property owners, and leaseholders. People have not been allowed to visit that area since then because of "the hazardous conditions of Waipio Valley Road."
But on Thursday, Roth signed the Mayor's Waipio Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1, creating more access opportunities for residents.
The updated rules forbid pedestrians, uncovered vehicles, including but not limited to ATVs, and horseback access. The rules go into effect on September 19.
Roth said: "Our administration has worked incredibly hard to ensure that we put the safety of our community at the forefront of all we do, and as such, have had to make some tough decisions, including closing the valley road to some of its most frequent patrons.
"That said, we have listened to the community, considered comments of the judge in litigation, and worked closely with the Department of Public Works and experts to explore options that would provide greater access while we plan and implement road repairs."
A virtual community meeting is scheduled for Friday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom to discuss the updated rules and hear from community members. Interested residents may access the meeting using this link.
The Office of the Mayor will begin issuing permits to licensed tour operators beginning on Monday, September 19.
Waipio Valley is located on the Hamakua Coast. It is a fertile valley surrounded by towering cliffs, and it is popular for sightseeing and hiking.
