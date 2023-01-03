Maintaining your fitness and health resolutions in the New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's the start of a new year and with that comes resolutions. Many people are focused on creating a healthier lifestyle and getting back in shape. Sticking with your resolutions can be difficult, so making practical ones you know you can achieve is important.
KITV4 spoke with a local dietician, Dash Corpe, who shares some ways you can maintain your goals this year.
Corpe says if you're trying to lose weight or achieve a healthier life style, it all starts with your diet.
You should start by increasing your water intake. Corpe recommends drinking half your body weight in ounces of water.
Corpe says she sees a lot of clients hoping to kick some bad eating habits they developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says many people think they need to turn to fad diets such as keto or whole 30 to achieve results, but just keeping it simple can really help.
You should be eating enough protein to fil up the palm of your hand and a fist full of vegetables. Corpe recommends sticking with leaner protein such as chicken and fish to lower blood sugar and help with weight loss.
To stick to your goals, you can use an app that allows you to track your progress or you can use a calendar to jot down each time you drink a glass or bottle of water. For a lot of us we begin the year very motivated to achieve big goals, but then end up not sticking with them because we aren't physically keeping track of our progress.
Another way we can set ourselves up for failure when it comes to reaching goals is by setting unattainable expectations. This can quickly lead to burnout. That's why it's recommend you set a couple small goals that you can maintain for the new year and beyond.
"Definitely want to encourage people to think of lifestyle changes things they can do reasonably or the rest of their life. So if you so if you start to set these goals and think, 'Yes, I can see myself doing this for 20 years,' then that will probably be a realistic goal," Corpe said.
Corpe also recommends taking to family and friends about your goals so they can help keep you accountable as well.
As for exercise, keeping up with a consistent schedule is key to seeing results.
24-Hour Fitness offers a variety of helpful resources including trainers, different classes, and tons of different equipment. Fitness manager, Darren Taylor, says there is an increase in people signing up for a membership at the beginning go the year, but then interest fizzles out as the year goes on. He says to make your goals attainable so you don't feel pressure to meet unattainable expectations.
"Working out is so important for everyone these past couple of years. It gives you mental clarity and physical great feeling, but some members can fail to come back in February after their motivation dies down," Taylor said.
Taylor invites residents to sign up for a membership to feel the strong sense of community, receive advice and guidance, and feel supported during your fitness journey.