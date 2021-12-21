Mail carriers working overtime to make deliveries during holiday rush

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.A north northeast swell will combine with shorter period wind
waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing shores
through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- December is the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service (USPS), with the week before Christmas being the busiest time for deliveries. Ahead of the holidays, gifts from all around the world make their way to Hawai’i.
According to USPS, 29-million packages will be delivered nationally every day this week; a 25% increase from any other busy time this year. Additionally, the USPS says that Hawai’i gets more packages than anywhere else in the country.
The task of delivering all these packages falls on local mail carriers.
Michelle Porral Otsuka has been with the USPS for eight years. The streets of Mānoa have been her work home for the last seven years.
“I enjoy the people I work with as well as when I get on the road, the interaction. They make you feel like they actually appreciate you especially during this time,” said Otsuka. “It makes me feel like Santa.”
Otsuka has been working 14 to 15-hour shifts to get things delivered on time, starting at 4 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
“I see sunrise and sunset at work,” Otsuka said. “This month I've had like 3-4 days off but I am staying motivated. It's for the people, it's because of the pandemic, everyone is ordering...”
Michelle gets an extra boost from people like Mānoa residents Donna Yogi and Josephine Ako, whose thankfulness keep her going.
Like Michelle, mail carriers across the state are going to be working hard, making sure your gifts are under the tree come Christmas morning.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.