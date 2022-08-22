Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors By KITV4 Web Staff Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Made In Hawaii festival will take place at Ala Moana Center November 11-13, 2022. The Made In Hawaii festival will take place at Ala Moana Center November 11-13, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year.It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13. Made In Hawaii Festival Organizers expect more than 300 vendors to participate.The event will showcase everything from ono grindz and entertainment, to locally-made products like fashion, jewelry, and crafts.To participate as a vendor, at least 51% of the wholesale value of the products offered are added by manufacturing, processing, or production within Hawaii, according to the Made In Hawaii website.Tickets will go on sale October 1st.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://madeinhawaiifestival.com/. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Made In Hawaii Festival Made In Hawaii Website Festival Product Commerce Economics Ala Moana Center Entertainment Value More From KITV 4 Island News Top Stories Hawaii considers 4-day work weeks for state employees Updated May 9, 2022 Local UH hosting webinar on Mar. 23 to examine how to boost high school-to-college pipeline Updated Mar 23, 2022 News New traffic signals to improve safety on Kalanianaole Highway Feb 4, 2022 Local Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to protesters: 'It has to stop' Feb 7, 2022 Local Victoria's Secret campaign features first model with Down syndrome Feb 17, 2022 Local Senator Decoite releases public information and resources for residents dealing with deer issues Updated Nov 27, 2021 Recommended for you