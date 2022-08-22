 Skip to main content
Made in Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center November 11-13, bringing over 300 vendors

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The "Made in Hawaii" festival is returning to the Ala Moana Center this year.

It will run over the Veterans Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, November 11- 13.

