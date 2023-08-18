 Skip to main content
Made in Hawaii Festival is back with strong support for Maui

  • Updated
Made in Hawaii Festival

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back this weekend on Oahu starting today, with hundreds of local businesses at the Hawaii Convention Center. The craft fair that's expected to draw thousands of people comes 10 days after the Lahaina wildfires which is top of mind for both shoppers and vendors.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - For cousins Chuckie and Sandi Mactagone, this year's Made in Hawaii Festival carries a special meaning.

"We're here to support the Maui vendors," Chuckie said.

