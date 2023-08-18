Made in Hawaii Festival is back with strong support for Maui

Many of the more than 450 vendors are also raising money for Maui residents left without homes.
The festival is donating 10 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of t-shirt sales to support nonprofits on the island.
"It tugs at your heart. If I could jump over and hug them I would," she said. "They just need to be loved and know that we're here for them in so many ways."
The support goes beyond the festival.
"Throughout the state there's so many people that are so generous and you know that really bring us really closer together," Sandi added.
Thirty Maui vendors are putting their best foot forward even as they grieve the loss of family and friends in Lahaina.
"It was hard even trying to come here because we want to stay there. We want to support. We want to be there for the community," said Shanna Kanahele, owner of Na Koa Brand. "But at the same time, we still have to keep pushing forward."
At least one booth was empty — Paiki Hawaii — after its owner lost everything in the fires, but a Venmo account was left for donations.
"Unfortunate as it is, this is a bright spot in the weekend where people can give back and think about the families and think about the local people and the local businesses," said Made in Hawaii Spokeswoman Olena Heu.
And shoppers are putting their money where their mouth is.
"Once they find out we're from Maui, they just, 'We're praying for you guys.' The support is unreal," Kanahele said. "It's so heartwarming because it's really the time where the entire community comes together and it's just chicken skin all day. There's no place else that you're going to feel the aloha."