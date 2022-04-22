 Skip to main content
Mālama Pu`uloa partnered with Hilton Grand Vacations on Earth Day

  • Updated
HONOLULU COUNTY (KITV4) - On Earth Day 2022, community organization Mālama Pu`uloa partnered with Hilton Grand Vacations and removed hundreds of an invasive type of plant species and replaced them with native Hawaiian vegetation.

Mālama Pu`uloa is the main program of Hui o Ho`ohonua (HOH), an organization committed to restoring Kapapapui Point Park and the natural shoreline on Pearl Harbor.

The organization had more than 7,000 volunteers over time, and cleared more than seven acres of land covered in trees. And now the public can see fish ponds and even exotic birds.

"The power of the Hui, it continues to grow. It attracts people because the idea of clearing away what shouldn’t be here is drawing in a lot of people. We always credit the first Hawaiians who showed how to do it," said Sandy Ward, Executive Director of Hui o Ho`ohonua.

Mālama Pu`uloa members say it is important to raise awareness for Earth Day because it gives them a chance to spread the word about Hawaii's natural history.

“Things like Red Hill come up, or our water distribution. There’s a lot of things going on with our environment that people don’t understand yet we hear a lot about it. When you do things like this and participate then some of that awareness is brought out," said Ai Jeffers-Fabro, project manager at Mālama Pu`uloa.

Also on this Earth Day, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and community sustainability leaders released the City’s 2022 Annual Sustainability Report that outlines the progress on sustainability goals.

"We have seen a large increase in clean energy powering in our community with Honolulu ranked number one again with the most solar rooftop per capita in the nation. we passed our halfway point to our 100,000 trees planting goal by 2025 with more than 4,000 almost 5,000 tree plantings from our community,” said Nicola Hedge, deputy director at Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resilience.

