...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Luxury yacht stuck in Maui bay now leaking fuel into the water

Yacht stuck in Honolua leaking fuel

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A day after a luxury yacht was found stuck in Maui's Honolua Bay, the boat reportedly began leaking fuel into the water Tuesday morning. 

Many Valley Isle residents voiced concerns over the possibility of a spill since the vessel was found beached early Monday morning in the bay, which is not only a popular surf spot, but a marine sanctuary.

An error occurred