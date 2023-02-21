Luxury yacht stuck in Maui bay now leaking fuel into the water

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A day after a luxury yacht was found stuck in Maui's Honolua Bay, the boat reportedly began leaking fuel into the water Tuesday morning.
Many Valley Isle residents voiced concerns over the possibility of a spill since the vessel was found beached early Monday morning in the bay, which is not only a popular surf spot, but a marine sanctuary.
Jim Jones, who owns the 94-foot "Nakoa," said he and others tried to remove the boat at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but one of their lines snapped, causing the boat to bounce back on to the rocks.
Jones later learned the boat had holes in it and was leaking fuel.
John Carty of the Save Honolua Coalition, a group that has advocated for years to block development around the bay, called the discharge a "worst nightmare come true."
Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who represents the area, questioned why Jones did not pump the fuel out of the ship before it leaked into the water.
"They avoided it at the first and they had time to pump it out, but they only pumped out the water," Paltin added.
Jones responded by saying, "we've been trying to get the vessel off the reef. There's no reason to pump the fuel out. We were at a point where there were no punctures or anything, until today."
The state did not permit an offer from the county to push the boat out into deeper water using equipment on land. A Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) spokesperson explained the first option is to salvage the vessel by sea to avoid potential damages on land.
"It's sad that it came to this point. Changes need to be made," Paltin asserted. "After how many shipwrecks we get on Maui, especially on the west side, this can't be allowed to continue the way it's been going."
In a previous interview on Monday, Jones swore he did not intend to cause any damages and was unaware of the two-hour time limit for mooring in the bay, as he and his family stayed overnight Sunday.
Jones said on Tuesday he contacted the US Coast Guard, which has been working to contain the fuel.
"We're working the best we possibly can. This was an unfortunate incident. We're all about the environment. We're trying to mitigate this and get this boat out of here as quickly as possible," Jones added.
DLNR sent a crew Tuesday morning to inspect the area for any coral or live rock damage from the beaching.
Once the boat is removed, the department will re-assess the area. DLNR could recommend fines and/or repair measures for which Jones would have to pay.