Lung Cancer is the number one killing cancer in Hawaii, experts say

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Experts are making a Turquoise Takeover to raise awareness for the number one cancer killer in Hawaii – lung cancer.
Officials at the American Lung Association say lung cancer is increasing in women and bringing them to the same rate as men. For the past 80 years, cases of lung cancer in women have gradually gone up.
The organization created the Hawaii Lung Force Women's Cabinet to raise awareness for women with lung cancer.
“I cannot stress how important early detection screenings are. Lung cancer really is a silent disease in a sense that you don’t know you have it until you’re in stage four,” said Julie Meier, co-chair of the Hawaii Lung Force Women's Cabinet.
Executive Director of American Lung Association Hawaii, Pedro Haro, says his key message this week is to share how much more common lung cancer is than other cancers.
”A lot of people don’t realize that lung cancer is the number-one cancer killer in the state. They think breast, prostate or colon might be more but more people die from lung cancer than all those cancers combined,” said Haro.
The American Lung Association was a driving force in the success of Senate Bill 2822. Hawaii state lawmakers recently passed the bill. If signed by Gov. David Ige, it will create a plan to increase early lung cancer screenings in the state.