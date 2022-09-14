Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students.
Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
In the letter, Pilialoha said the fight broke out during lunch. The number of students involved was not released.
School administrators and Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called in to address the situation, Pilialoha said. The school was placed on lockdown until all of the students involved could be picked up by their parents.
“We want you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issued, and we ask for your assistance to stop the spread of rumors on social media. At no time was our campus under any threat of violence as falsely claimed in online posts,” Pilialoha said, in part, in the letter sent home to parents.
It is unclear what prompted the fight. There have been no reports of injuries to students, faculty or staff members at the school.
Officials have not said what punishment, by the school or by law enforcement, could be meted out to the students involved in the fight.
