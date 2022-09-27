'Lunch with a Chef at Hilton' | Hilton Waikoloa Village launches unique opportunity for

WAIKOLOA, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hilton Waikoloa Village has been creating some unique opportunities for people interested in getting employed in the hospitality industry.
First up, 'Lunch with a Chef at Hilton,' a program allowing those interested in pursuing a career in the culinary arts at the resort to share a complimentary lunch with one of the resorts lead chefs.
The program is a great way for those testing the waters to meet a professional chef with plenty of experience, learn what it's like to work at Hilton Waikoloa Village, and see what opportunities could be available based on experience.
There is no obligation to apply and there is potential for being hired on the spot like at a traditional job fair.
According to the resort, the idea is to establish a mentorship-like relationship.
This new program could be a great opportunity for current culinary students, high school grads, and others who may have a little restaurant experience.
Beyond this program, the resort has many openings in the areas housekeeping, recreation attendants, massage therapists and more.
