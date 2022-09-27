 Skip to main content
'Lunch with a Chef at Hilton' | Hilton Waikoloa Village launches unique opportunity for

  • Updated
  • 0

WAIKOLOA, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hilton Waikoloa Village has been creating some unique opportunities for people interested in getting employed in the hospitality industry.

First up, 'Lunch with a Chef at Hilton,' a program allowing those interested in pursuing a career in the culinary arts at the resort to share a complimentary lunch with one of the resorts lead chefs.

Hilton Waikoloa Village Executive Chef, Frederic Hoffman, joins GMH to talk about the resorts newly launched "Lunch with a Chef at Hilton."
