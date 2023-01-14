Lunar New Year Parade returns to Chinatown after pandemic hiatus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Returning for the first time since 2019, the Chinatown 808 Lunar New Year Parade hit the streets of Chinatown on Saturday.
"The Chinatown parade has been a legacy of Chinatowns all over the nation. It brings us great honor and joy to bring it back for the community to celebrate, to help small local businesses, and to really celebrate the essence of being Chinese,” said Partner of Chinatown Jade Lun.
With the streets packed with onlookers from the Hawaii State Capital to River Street in Honolulu, the event featured at least 62 parade participants and organizations from throughout the community and celebrated the Year of the Rabbit.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to KITV4 about the much anticipated return of the parade and festival.
"This is an incredible celebration of our Chinese culture and it's just a wonderful New Year celebration. If you missed [the celebration], you really missed something very very special. This has been terrific," Balngiardi said.
