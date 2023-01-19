Lunar New Year Events happening this weekend

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 357 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
leeward and central Oahu, with the heaviest showers near
Haleiwa and Waialua, and additional showers over southern and
central Oahu between Pearl City and Mililani. Rain was
falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Kunia, Waipio, Aiea, Halawa,
Haleiwa and Mokuleia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Lion dancers will take over Ward Village to ring in the neighborhood’s Lunar New Year celebration. Residents and visitors will discover lucky lion photo opportunities, enjoy workshops with an onsite calligraphy artist, find festive red lanterns throughout Victoria Ward Park and visit participating retailers to receive special red envelopes with good luck wishes (while supplies last).
The festivities will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Shore Market to mark the Year of the Rabbit.
MAUI's QUEEN KAAHUMANU CENTER
Enjoy Kama‘āina Nights on Friday, January 20th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Center Court with performances by Kalama Intermediate ukulele students and headliner, Dillon Pakele.
A celebration for the Year of the Rabbit with AuShaolin Arts will also be held on Sunday, January 29th from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. with a lion dance performance and fireworks.