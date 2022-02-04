 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses the future of COVID-19, decline in cases

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of coronavirus cases seems to be declining but are we in the clear yet?

Some health experts weigh in including our Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. 

Almost 12-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Friday. 

It's encouraging news to see the case counts dropping over the past couple of weeks. 

All islands reporting case counts below the triple digits. But we're certainly not in the clear by any means.

The state's death toll Friday also surpassed 12-HUNDRED. We have two guests who will discuss the future of COVID-19. 

The first health expert just got off a Covid-19 panel with Maui County and the Governor. Joining KITV4 Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green. 