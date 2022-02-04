Lt. Gov. Josh Green discusses the future of COVID-19, decline in cases BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated Feb 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The number of coronavirus cases seems to be declining but are we in the clear yet?Some health experts weigh in including our Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. Almost 12-hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Friday. It's encouraging news to see the case counts dropping over the past couple of weeks. All islands reporting case counts below the triple digits. But we're certainly not in the clear by any means.The state's death toll Friday also surpassed 12-HUNDRED. We have two guests who will discuss the future of COVID-19. The first health expert just got off a Covid-19 panel with Maui County and the Governor. Joining KITV4 Lieutenant Governor Dr. Josh Green. COVID-19 10 new COVID-related death, 1,192 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Green Expert Medicine Military State Coronavirus Death Toll Future Decline More From KITV 4 Island News Local At least 70 feared dead in Kentucky alone, governor says, after tornadoes hit central and southern US Dec 11, 2021 Local Cloudy and breezy with increasing showers, thunderstorms possible Updated Dec 30, 2021 Aging Well Aging Well: Nonprofit Gimme A Break’s mission is to care for caregivers Updated Nov 23, 2021 Local Thousands of pairs of slippers being collected for Windward Mall antismoking display Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local 4.2 magnitude earthquake recorded on Big Island, no tsunami threat Updated Jan 3, 2022 Local 4 new COVID-related deaths, 1,591 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Dec 25, 2021 Recommended for you