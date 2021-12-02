Lt. Gov. Green proposes to move fuel from Red Hill tanks to aid Navy investigation

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island's
Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or
more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of
communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front will move over the islands from the northwest
tonight and Friday, initially bringing a relatively short
period of heavy rainfall to Kauai and Oahu. The front is
expected to stall near Maui County and the Big Island late
Friday, bringing the potential for an extended period of
heavy rainfall as a slow-moving kona low forms west of Kauai
on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture associated with
the front will spread back toward the west, bringing the
threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with this threat
likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt, and seas 11 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
As Navy leadership continues to investigate how petroleum products leaked into a Red Hill well, Lt. Gov. Josh Green announced a proposal to help aid the probe.
Green told KITV-4 Thursday evening he submitted a proposal to Gov. David Ige to temporarily transfer all fuel from the above-ground tanks at Red Hill to an offsite facility.
"There's going to be a lot of testing going on and we will bring fresh water to people of course, that's obvious, but a lot of the plans to deal with this problem are out several years, and we have to have much more immediate solutions," Green added.
Green nominated jet fuel company Par Hawai'i's Kapolei facilities as a short-term storage spot.
The corporation owns or leases about 6 million barrels, which hold about 250 million gallons of fuel, about the same as Red Hill.
However, most of Par Hawai'i's tanks are taken, so company heads are offering to store a third of Red Hill's fuel immediately.
Green suggested contracting other private partners to extract the remaining fuel.
According to a report from the company, Par Hawai'i's Kapolei facilities can feed fuel directly to military facilities at Pearl Harbor Hickam and Red Hill.
In 2017, Par Hawai'i partnered with the Navy to show it could move fuel to ships at its own mooring point and at Kalaeloa Barbers Point Harbor.
"They've already tested their facilities and their ability to fuel major navy vessels, that's very important," Green said.
Green acknowledged many solutions are needed to tackle the tainted water issue, but he is confident his proposal will help expedite the process.
"There's no easy solution here, but I do believe that Par Hawai'i and the Navy could be very good partners to bring down this crisis," Green added.
The Lieutenant Governor also suggested Ige declare the water crisis a health emergency, so impacted residents can quickly receive more assistance.