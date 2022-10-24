Lower student test scores blamed on COVID pandemic

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
After taking a toll on local businesses and the health of Hawaii residents, the COVID pandemic is now being blamed for lower test scores for public school students
At Kumon in Manoa, many students get one on one help to get up to speed on math and reading.
"Some students are already reading, while my daughter is still learning to pronounce her letters," said Honolulu residents Malia Okamura.
Her young daughter, who just started kindergarten, fell behind because of the pandemic. But now she is becoming a more eager student.
"In class, now that they are starting to learn things, she has already learned it. So it gives her that boost of confidence to share her answers and be involved," added Okamura.
Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in students in all grade levels needing to come in - just to catch up with their learning.
"We have more remedial students now," said Kumon Manager Debbie Tajiri.
Each session students go over and over reading or math skills, until they feel comfortable moving up to harder problems or more difficult concepts.
But instructors have found getting kids excited about learning has been more challenging since COVID.
"Now rolling out of the pandemic there is a lot of catching up - not just academically. Most challenging has been dealing with students who don't have the stamina. Now we are the cheering section saying 'Pick up that pencil, you can do it!'," added Tajiri.
That may be reflected in test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the "nation's report card".
The state's public school 8th graders are now on par with their mainland counterparts, after national scores dropped to Hawaii's lower levels.
4th grade reading and math levels are now just slightly above the nation, after student's scores fell across the country.
While math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Hawaii 8th graders remain BELOW the national average after falling 5 points, since the last tests were given in 2019.
Many blame the learning setbacks on the pandemic, but some educators feel attitudes of students have changed since COVID. Some now need to see the reason why something is important, in order to motive them to learn it.
"If we, as adults, show enthusiasm for math, kids would do that too. If adults could explain to kids how they use math and how they find it helpful, it would help math teachers everywhere," said Kulanihakoi High School Student Activities Coordinator Lisa Morrison.