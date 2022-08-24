Low levels of Legionella found at senior living facility in Honolulu

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)
Most healthy people exposed to Legionella won't likely develop Legionnaires' disease, which is a type of pneumonia.
But the problem comes when people with weakened immune systems -- those 50 and older, current or former smokers, or people with chronic lung disease, cancers, or other medical conditions are exposed.
"It's a bacterial pneumonia which can be very severe and actually deadly," said Epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller. "Especially older people that might have some respiratory lung problems, they might be more susceptible to infection."
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, occurs naturally in freshwater. It can be found in tap water when sediment builds up in the plumbing in places such as hospitals, hotels, clubs and sink faucets in your own home.
But the worse-case scenario can be prevented by keeping water systems clean in buildings and homes.
"And most people who have facilities that are like long-term care homes should always be paying attention to this," he said. "It's just normal housekeeping. In a public place, the long term care home it's more than just a housekeeping issue. It's important part of facility care."
According to the state Department of Health the bacteria can spread in showerheads, hot tubs and large plumbing systems.
And experts advise flushing your water system -- cold water for up to 5 minutes, followed by hot water for up to 10 minutes to clear out any standing bacteria.
The condo owners were also notified they are responsible for any additional testing of their units at a cost of $115.
So far this year, there's been seven cases of Legionnaires' disease reported in the islands.
