Loved ones remember pregnant woman stabbed to death on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was murdered on the H-3 Freeway on Wednesday night has been identified by her mother as Dana Alotaibi. She was 27 years old.
"It's so sad, it's very sad, because we have our plans for everything," said the victim's mother Natalia Cespedes.
Cespedes is still trying to process the fact that she'll never get to see her daughter again.
"Feeling so bad this, I have a feeling like working in the empty space, I don't know. It's so so hard to explain," Cespedes said.
Alotaibi was married to a marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay. Alotaibi documented some of their tumultuous relationship on social media. Cespedes says the couple was married for almost three years.
Court records show Alotaibi's husband filed for a divorce last November. The uncontested divorce was granted last month.
Cespedes says her daughter was three months pregnant.
"Just want to know my daughter has plans to come back to Virginia, make her life, live with her kid because she was pregnant, so we get everything ready for the she come back," Cespedes said in broken English,
Instead, Cespedes is making plans to bring her daughter's body back to Virginia.
"Was feeling so sad. Look, my life is empty. I really want to, I really has planned for here for my grandbaby, and I think how they're dead has been very trouble," Cespedes said.
Alotaibi leaves behind her parents and three sisters.
"Only I can pray is bring, I want to bring my daughter home what was the plan," Cespedes said.
Tannia Cardenas was one of Alotaibi friends. She said they spoke with each other every day, and she's still in shock.
"It's real, like I'm never going to see my friend again, and I'm glad my last talk with her was positive," Cardenas said.
The tragedy unfolded in the public eye, on the side of the H-3 Freeway westbound just before the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp near Kailua, at 6:18 p.m. on Thursday.
"Witnesses observed a male standing over a female stabbing her multiple times," said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, Honolulu Police Department.
One of those witnesses was a man driving to work. He did not want his name identified. He said initially he thought it was just a fight when he pulled over to help.
"Whenever I got there, I pretty much froze out of fear and shock," he said.
But after that moment of fear, he and others stepped in -- some calling 911, and others doing what they could to help.
"Witnesses tried to restrain the male and render aid to the victim," Thoemmes said.
The witness said he was trained in CPR, but quickly realized the victim was fading fast.
"You know obviously when we're doing CPR there's no pulse, they didn't get a pulse the whole time, and it was just her face, she just looked past the point of no return, you know," he said.
"Could you imagine being stabbed in the neck and then watching as your life just literally leaks out of you, and everyone around you either doesn't know what to do, or is too shocked to do anything about it, I couldn't imagine that."
Police said the suspect fled into the nearby brush with the knife in hand. Officers searched the area and found the suspect. Police say the suspect also cut himself.
The victim, Alotaibi, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The suspect was also taken the hospital in serious condition.
Marine Corps Base Hawaii sent KITV4 the following statement:
"The Marine Corps is aware of a tragic incident that occurred yesterday evening (July 20, 2022) allegedly involving a US Marine currently assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team. Our understanding is that the Marine is currently in the custody of the Honolulu Police Department as their investigation continues, but has not been formally charged. The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and Marine Corps Base Hawaii will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as the details surrounding this incident unfold. The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved."
