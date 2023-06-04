Louis Kealoha asks judge for help to 'avoid bankruptcy'

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha handwrote a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi in May asking for her help to avoid filing for bankruptcy.
The disgraced top cop is two years into his seven-year sentence at Sheridan Federal Penitentiary Center in Oregon. He and his wife Katherine Kealoha were convicted in 2019 of orchestrating a conspiracy to frame Katherine's uncle Gerard Puana.
Last year, Puana and his attorney sued Kealoha separately seeking a total of $500 thousand in damages after a psychiatrist diagnosed Puana with PTSD and emotional distress Puana claims were caused by Louis Kealoha.
After failing to appear three times to the hearing, the plaintiff asked for a default in judgement. Kealoha wrote, "I am not in default because I want to be or as an act of rebellion. I defaulted because I was overwhelmed and did not know how to respond to what was being asked of me. "
Kealoha says he can't afford an attorney "...because the majority of my monthly pension is used to pay my restitution... I am falling behind on paying my bills and trying to avoid bankruptcy."
Kealoha says he contacted attorney Megan Kau but was turned down due to a conflict of interest.
Kealoha noted he's doing his best in prison to rehabilitate himself by helping other inmates with tutoring, delivering the sermon at Sunday religious services and counseling peers in adjusting to prison life.
He tells Kobayashi he's been reflecting on his life and realizes "My lack of judgement has cost me almost everything I have worked for all of my life."
In June 1 court minutes, Kobayashi turned down his request for a court appointed counsel.