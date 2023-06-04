 Skip to main content
Louis Kealoha asks judge for help to 'avoid bankruptcy'

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha handwrote a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi in May asking for her help to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

The disgraced top cop is two years into his seven-year sentence at Sheridan Federal Penitentiary Center in Oregon. He and his wife Katherine Kealoha were convicted in 2019 of orchestrating a conspiracy to frame Katherine's uncle Gerard Puana.

