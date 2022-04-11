 Skip to main content
LOTTE Championship Economic Boost to Hoakalei Country Club Community in Ewa Beach

LOTTE Championship at Hoakalei Country Club

LOTTE Championship economic boom to Hawaii 

 Cynthia Yip

EWA BEACH (KITV4) - Hoakalei Country Club is gearing up for its first ever televised professional event.

The 2022 LOTTE Championship marks the 10th anniversary of the LPGA event and will be open to spectators in alignment under local COVID-19 guidelines. Club Staff and visitors are excited about this big event coming to the Country Club in Ewa Beach.

10-year-old Junior Golfer, Callie Barrett is a big fan of Canadian Pro Golfer, Brooke Henderson. Callie and her parents flew 16 hours from Canada to Hawaii, just to watch the the 24-Year-old pro tee it up. Rob Barrett ,Canadian Visitor , “We found she’s playing in Hawaii, and we always wanted to come to Hawaii, so we decided to make the trip out she’s always a big fan so we always wanted to see her play, So, it’s a long way to come but it’s worth it I’m sure it will be a lot of fun!.” Callie Barrett is a 10 year old Canadian Junior Golfer, “I like her because she hits the ball really far, and she wins a lot.”

This is the first professional event at Hoakalei Country Club which has been rated as the toughest golf course on Oahu. The LOTTE Championship means a lot for the Club and the community. Ken Terao, Executive Director Hoakalei Country Club says, “ I think it’s wonderful for the state for this type of event coming out of the pandemic. Hotels, restaurants all the spectators who are coming. Additional tourist business, it’s great for our members, as it raises the prestige of the course."

Vohn Hewlen is a bartender at Hoakalei Country Club, “It’s great to recharge the economy, back again as far as, what happened with the pandemic, now, I think we are moving forward, now there’s no place but up. What better place then here in Hawaii at Hoakalei Country Club”

Official LPGA competition rounds are scheduled to tee off on Wednesday and run through Saturday. The Lotte purse is 2-Million-Dollars.

