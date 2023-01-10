Longtime Maui restaurant to close at end of month

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Hansen said he's always lived by the "golden rule", treating customers and employees like he wants to be treated, which is why the restaurant's closed on weekends and holidays.
"It's really heartfelt all the responses we've been getting, because our philosophy behind the restaurant was to try to give really good portions, really good quality food, and try to do it at a great price, as a way to give back to the community. We just have met so many great people over the years."
Eskimo Candy has been serving customers since 2003.