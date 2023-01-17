Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has passed away

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longtime Hawaii politician Ron Menor has died, Governor Josh Green's office confirmed Tuesday evening.
67-year-old Menor was a member of the Honolulu City Council Chair, and a former state Senator. In the latest Hawaii election in 2022, Menor ran again for council, but lost to Val Okimoto in the district 8 race, which covers Aiea and Pearl City out to Mililani.
Gov. Josh Green issued a statement:
"Late this afternoon, we were informed by Pat Menor, wife of Ron Menor, that our dear friend and former colleague passed away suddenly on Monday from an unexpected medical emergency. Jaime and I send our love to Patty and the Menor ‘ohana. We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of the Hawai’i over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council.
Understandably, the Menor family has asked for privacy in light of the sudden passing of their husband and father.
Details of the celebration of life for former Senator/Councilmember Menor will be made available when arrangements have been finalized.”
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also issued a statement:
“I was surprised and saddened to learn this evening of the sudden passing of former Honolulu City Council Chair Ron Menor. A valiant public servant who served in both City and State government, Ron was a tireless leader who championed for his community and had an incredible impact on our City. We all owe him a debt of gratitude for his public service.
“On behalf of a grateful and admiring community, I extend condolences and prayers to his wife Patricia and children Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.”
Sherry Menor, Ron's cousin and President of the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, shared the following statement with KITV:
"My cousin, Ron, was truly dedicated to public service and wanted nothing more than to make Hawaii a better place to live. He inspired my pursuit of public office because of his unwavering passion for serving others. He was someone I looked up to since I was a little kid. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the many people he represented so well."