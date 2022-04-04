 Skip to main content
Longs Drugs pharmacy closes in downtown Honolulu

  Updated
  • 0
Longs Drugs

Longs Drugs location in Honolulu, Hawaii. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Longs Drugs has closed one of its downtown Honolulu locations after being open for nearly a decade.

A spokeswoman for Longs confirmed to KITV4 that the store, which is located on the ground floor of the Davies Pacific Center building on Bishop Street, closed on April 1.

"All prescriptions were transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs at 1330 Pali Highway in Honolulu to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service, the spokeswoman said. "All store employees were offered comparable roles at other Longs Drugs locations."

Longs, which is owned by Rhode Island-based CVS Caremark Corp., has been in Hawaii since 1954. It has 42 additional locations including another one in the downtown area at 1088 Bishop St. Longs Drugs also has five Health hubs on Oahu that offer patients a broad range of health and wellness services.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," the spokeswoman said. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

