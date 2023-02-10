Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Saturday morning. Wind speeds will gradually trend lower into the
breezy range for most areas this weekend.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...The entire island of Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters.
In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped deaths in Hawaii. This is a 45% increase compared to the previous year, which had 18 fatalities. 61%, or 21 of the 33 riders, were reported as not wearing helmets at the time of their crash.
Aidan Oster, UH Freshman says, “I actually have gotten into an accident with this one. I do believe it would be smart to enact a law for helmets. I think a lot of people when they are riding a moped they think its not as much as a motorcycle they cant relate to it more like a bike. “
Kanikapila Chong, UH Senior says, “I’m a safe and cautious driver in general.. I never felt the need to get a helmet I never got into near close accidents while driving a moped. “ I feel very safe and comfortable on a moped. “ If a bill was enacted, I would buy a helmet and wear it. "
