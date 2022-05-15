 Skip to main content
Local YMCA Youth Help Ukrainian Children

 By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Young people came together to raise money for Children in Ukraine. This is part of a YMCA Changemakers program.

The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while learning how to organize a fun fundraiser. The 4th and 5th graders connected with the local Ukrainian Community so that others can learn about and help those from the War Torn Country.

The young planners helped to put together this fundraiser for children in Ukraine impacted by the war, while also providing a fun day for families.

Cassidy Inamasu, YMCA Executive Director “ It was actually about Ukraine, they really wanted to make a difference and make an impact. So 2 months later here we are standing at the YMCA, doing what they had envisioned and then some. Powerful opportunity for young people to make a difference."

Ally Coloma YMCA Youth Leader, “Seeing them feel empowered in their strengths, has been nice even their weaknesses. Work together and problem solve together." 

Paige Hara YMCA Changemaker , “It was important because I got to help other people and we got to raise money for Ukraine.”

Milena Ann Shimoda, YMCA Changemaker “It meant a lot to me because I knew we were helping lots of people by donating money to them and fun to put together . All funds donated at the Fair, will be forwarded to the YMCA of Ukraine for children and their families there.

