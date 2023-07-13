Local Waipahu boy in the running for mullet competition

Digital Content Producer
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mullet fans, it's time to support local: Jeter Aoki needs your votes in the 'Mullet Champ' contest!
Aoki is a 5-year-old local Waipahu boy who's in the running for the best mullet in the U.S. -- and you can vote for him daily, now through July 17.
CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE
Jeter wanted a mullet like some of the professional athletes he watches on TV, and since this is first competition ever, he needs your help.
He's up against dozens of other kids in his age group, but this Island boy rocks a mullet like no other keiki can.
Help Jeter take home the top prize!
