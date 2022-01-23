Local sustainability organization is fighting to keep their program in Oahu schools alive

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Windward Zero Waste School Hui helps Oahu schools reduce materials entering the waste stream for the past 17 years.
"Instead of having this stuff dragged out by a dumpster truck with all kinds of carbon emissions, we process everything right on site with the help from the students and while we're doing it, we teach them all about decomposition and all about the cycles that keep life on Earth sustained," Mindy Jaffe, coordinator, Windward Zero Waste School Hui, said.
The hui host programs at Kaohao, Kainalu, Kaelepulu, Enchanted Lake and Kailua Intermediate schools. Because of COVID-19, it created a budget shortfall for the program. Jaffe says the program will need at least $50,000 to stay alive for the rest of the school year.
To help meet the financial goal, the non-profit started a GoFundMe, that raised more than $17,000 in 16 days.
