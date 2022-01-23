 Skip to main content

Local sustainability organization is fighting to keep their program in Oahu schools alive

  • Updated
  • 0
Windward Hui

Interview with Mindy Jaffe, coordinator of Windward Zero Waste School Hui

The Windward Zero Waste School Hui helps Oahu schools reduce materials entering the waste stream for the past 17 years. 

"Instead of having this stuff dragged out by a dumpster truck with all kinds of carbon emissions, we process everything right on site with the help from the students and while we're doing it, we teach them all about decomposition and all about the cycles that keep life on Earth sustained," Mindy Jaffe, coordinator, Windward Zero Waste School Hui, said. 

The hui host programs at Kaohao, Kainalu, Kaelepulu, Enchanted Lake and Kailua Intermediate schools. Because of COVID-19, it created a budget shortfall for the program. Jaffe says the program will need at least $50,000 to stay alive for the rest of the school year.

To help meet the financial goal, the non-profit started a GoFundMe, that raised more than $17,000 in 16 days.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/manage/help-to-save-the-windward-zero-waste-hui

 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

