 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local residents, tourism agency want visitors to know other parts of Maui are open

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hawaii Lodging and tourism Association emphasizes the Lahaina area is Shut Down to visitors but not the rest of The Valley Isle.

MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) Conflicting messages on social media and news stories can be confusing to visitors to Maui, Hawaii.

But Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, along with local Hawaiians emphasize that Lahaina and West Maui is shut down to visitors, not the rest of Maui.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred