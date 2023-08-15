Local residents, tourism agency want visitors to know other parts of Maui are open

The beauty and culture of Maui are still open and ready to welcome visitors. Those who live and work on The Valley Isle say they are grieving and suffering following the devastating fires in Lahaina. But they emphasize that Maui is open -- and there is much beauty and culture in areas that were not impacted by the fires.
"We are centering on everybody who are victims and we say don’t come, but then it hurts those in the industry who still need to make a living to support themselves," says Ka’au Abraham a Kihei, Maui resident. "There are still great places ready to embrace you with aloha, and kindness that we have."
The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association says they understand that many visitors are confused about whether they should come to Maui because of conflicting messages they see from social media influencers.
"We have to keep one thing in mind: people are houseless, people are suffering. We understand that," says Mufi Hannemann, Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association President. "But to compound that if you don't provide a opportunity for them to go back to work, that's just going to make things worse and for the economy of Maui. It's very dependent upon tourism. No other county depends on tourism as much as the county. So we have to strike that balance between doing all we can to restore rebuild lives, do what we can to help our friends and neighbors in West Maui but in terms of the rest of Maui, we are still open and welcome visitors."
Hanneman says he met with the Board of the Hawaii Tourism to ask the Governor to declare a disaster proclamation for the area of West Maui devastated in the wild fires. The message from Hannemann and Abraham is to get the word out that the visitor industry on Maui is not shut down.
Lahaina is closed. And many on The Valley Isle are heartbroken. But their faith and mana are strong.