Local reactions to Supreme Court Nominee

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt, and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MANOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden's selection on Friday of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court nominee received positive reactions.
Dean Camille A. Nelson at the William S. Richardson School of Law, and a 17-year-old who says, she is hopeful and proud that this nomination will inspire other young people of all colors to pave their own paths of glory.
Dean Nelson says, this is an historic moment and speaks to the promise and its many possibilities.
President Biden's nominee has to be confirmed by the Senate, by a simple majority vote which is divided 50-50 between the two parties. Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.