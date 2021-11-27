Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local podcast hits Top 15 on the Social Science charts, raises nearly $15,000 for charity

  • Updated
  • 0

The Communification Podcast is Hawaii's #1 Social Sciences podcast. It launched at #13 nationally and has peaked at #9 in South Korea, #19 in Japan, and #12 in Russia. Our very own, Malika Dudley is the host of this popular podcast.

To date, the show has helped to raise more than $14,000 for local charities, with the Maui Humane Society, the Maui Food Bank, Project Hawaii Inc., Alzheimer's Association of Hawaii, and others benefiting from the partnership. Local businesses and people donate directly to the non-profit and Malika works with them to write a "free" pre-roll ad that runs at the top of the podcast. For more details on this opportunity email Malika at hello@malikadudley.com.

On the podcast, communication experts share their research insights and teach listeners about communication topics ranging from apologizing to deception. Guests then come on the podcast to dissect those lessons and apply those research-based strategies to their own lives.

For more details on the podcast visit: malikadudley.com/podcast

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you