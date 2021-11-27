Local podcast hits Top 15 on the Social Science charts, raises nearly $15,000 for charity

The Communification Podcast is Hawaii's #1 Social Sciences podcast. It launched at #13 nationally and has peaked at #9 in South Korea, #19 in Japan, and #12 in Russia. Our very own, Malika Dudley is the host of this popular podcast.
To date, the show has helped to raise more than $14,000 for local charities, with the Maui Humane Society, the Maui Food Bank, Project Hawaii Inc., Alzheimer's Association of Hawaii, and others benefiting from the partnership. Local businesses and people donate directly to the non-profit and Malika works with them to write a "free" pre-roll ad that runs at the top of the podcast. For more details on this opportunity email Malika at hello@malikadudley.com.
On the podcast, communication experts share their research insights and teach listeners about communication topics ranging from apologizing to deception. Guests then come on the podcast to dissect those lessons and apply those research-based strategies to their own lives.
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.