Local pastry chef to compete on Food Network's 'Spring Baking Championship'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you are a fan of baking shows, local girl Carolyn Portuondo is providing you with another reason to watch. The Disney Aulani Pastry Chef is a contestant on the Food Network's Spring Baking Championships which begins Monday, Feb. 28.
But Chef Portuondo was almost, Doctor Portuondo.
"It was a spontaneous thing when I was in college doing research in the lab by myself and I said I couldn't picture myself doing this 10-years from now, so I think better call it quits and find something I could possibly enjoy doing and that's when I decided I would try culinary school," said Portuondo.
After receiving her undergraduate degree in Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry, she traded in the lab coat for an apron and went to the Culinary Institute in Napa Valley, Calif.
Once done with culinary school, Portuondo went on to work at Allen Wong's in Honolulu and the Venetian in Las Vegas. She then branched off on her own, opening up CakedLasVegas, which she ran for almost 7 years. Then in 2014 she decided to come where she was the executive chef at the Royal Hawaiian and Sheraton.
Now, the Punahou graduate is in the magical world of Disney at the 'Aulani.
It was there, on a busy day, when she received the call from The Food Network.
"I thought it was one of those scammers because it was a really odd number," said Portuondo.
Skeptical, she told them to email her the details and it was when she received that email she knew it was legit.
Portuondo's CakedLasVegas was featured on TLC's Fabulous Cakes, so this isn't her first time on TV, but it is her first competition.
Starting Monday, February 28, you can watch Portuondo every week in the new season of Food Network's Spring Baking Championship.
"Contestants from all over America we come together and cook in the Barn," explained Portuondo. "It's a number of challenges all relating to the spring theme, and we are competing for $25,000."
For aspiring local chef's and bakers out there, Portuondo offers up this advice:
"In the beginning it's low pay and a lot of work but when you put in the work and you learn and if you really enjoy doing it, in the end it will all pay off."
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.