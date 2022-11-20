 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy

  • 0
red hill

HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy.

Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water Protectors, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups met at the Pearlridge Mall. They planned to later meet Admiral John Wade at the Makalapa Gate.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred