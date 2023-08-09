Local organization collecting donations for Maui wildfire disaster relief

CORRECTS DATE TO AUG. 8 - Smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists. (Alan Dickar via AP)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As thousands of Maui residents have been forced to evacuate, at least one local organization is stepping up right now to help those affected.
KITV4 spoke with a Maui resident who is a part of Maui Mutual Aid Fund. It collects donations for people in need during difficult times.
The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is a group of volunteers who work to collect money and donations. It has received many calls since wildfires started in Maui this week. The group of volunteers creates a “needs list” and posts it to their social media pages.
It asks for people in the community to donate what they can to help those struggling during this time.
“If you have never done mutual aid work or never responded to a disaster and you feel you are called into responding right now, give us a call. We have a volunteer who will walk you through some very basic steps and will get you connected to the network,” said Nicole Haguenin, a volunteer with Maui Mutual Aid Fund.
The most vulnerable people in the community will receive help first. This includes kupuna, those with disabilities, and those with no insurance. Volunteers encourage you to consider giving if you are able to do so.
And if you are in need of support and resources, don't be afraid to ask for help.
"Don’t be shy. Don’t be humble. Ask for help,” Haguenin added.
For information and updates on how you can donate and where you can drop donations off, visit the group's FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages.
Maui Mutual Aid Fund says they will try to help as many people in the community as possible but needs these donations in order to do that.