Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Colorado web designer

"This is part of a radical downturn in our rights and that's what's concerning to all of us," said LGBTQ community leader Dean Hamer.

Hawaii Rainbow Film Festival

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Friday's SCOTUS ruling on Colorado web designer. Courtesy: HRFF

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A ruling Friday by the Supreme Court represents a devastating blow to LGBTQ protections. The majority ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections.

The 6-to3 decision says it's about protecting people's constitutional right to free speech. Dissenting judges called the ruling a "license to discriminate."

