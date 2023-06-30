Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Colorado web designer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A ruling Friday by the Supreme Court represents a devastating blow to LGBTQ protections. The majority ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections.
The 6-to3 decision says it's about protecting people's constitutional right to free speech. Dissenting judges called the ruling a "license to discriminate."
How will the ruling affect Hawaii's LGBTQ community? Well-known LGBTQ community leader Dean Hamer co-produced the Emmy nominated film Kapaemahu, about four mahu on Waikiki Beach. He hoped to open viewer's eyes and hearts to diverse identities. He's unhappy about Friday's Supreme Court ruling.
"This is a sad day for our mahu, aikane, LGBTQ community in Hawaii. Not because it'll affect us directly -- we can all find good web designers -- but because the Supreme Court says we're second-class citizens, and that's a really horrible thing," he said.
Hamer and others are concerned an anti-LGBTQ trend will creep across the nation.
"There's a huge movement now across the continent to discriminate against LGBTQ people; 500 anti-gay laws were passed this year alone," Hamer continued.
"It's scary. Though Hawaii is progressive, there's a trend. And Hawaii is delayed normally. If the makeup of the court doesn't change, I think our country's going down the wrong path," added Walter Enriquez, publisher of Gay Island Guide.
"Today’s Supreme Court ruling was narrowly-tailored to those expressly in creative or artistic careers who do not wish to work with all members of the broader public. What the ruling does not change is the hearts and minds of those committed to equality for all Americans. While we may have seen incredibly ugly and bigoted laws passed in certain states these last couple of years, mostly for political gain, we also know that the huge majority of Americans, especially in Hawaii, do believe in equality for all, including the LGBTQ+ community, in all areas of life," said Winston Welch, President of the Hawaii Rainbow Chamber of Commerce.
Retired Judge Dan Foley, a high-profile civil rights advocate known for supporting same-sex marriage, is more optimistic. He predicts it will have "very little" impact on our state.
"We have a public accommodation law that's very broad," Foley explained. "Many of the great strides for LGBTQ rights made over 30 years are still there."
Hamer is hopeful.
"Hawaii is a more progressive place can be a beacon to the rest of the country, showing that accepting our LGBTQ community doesn't weaken anybody's religious rights, it makes the whole society stronger," Hamer said.