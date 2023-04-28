Local high school celebrates Lei Day with annual May Day Program

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaiian Mission Academy celebrates the art and Hawaiian culture of aloha through their annual May Day program that showcases various cultural dances!
Happening this weekend on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at the HMA campus, families are welcome to come and support the school. The free event is open to everyone and all participants will be able to park in the main parking lot and or street side parking if available.
The faculty and student body of Hawaiian Mission Academy (HMA) has been hard at work preparing for their annual May Day program that honors not only the Hawaiian culture but various cultures that are represented across the islands.
Cultural dances from Asia, French Polynesia, and Europe will be performed. Along with the showcase of the court and a hula from each class.
The program aims to recognize cultures through dance with the help of students, volunteers, and alumni to teach those dances as well as organizing costumes and setting up decorations.
Ono food and drinks, provided by HMA’s PTO, will also be available for purchase!
Through the weeks of preparation and dance rehearsals, the event is also a way for students to grow closer as a school body and being the community together in celebration of May Day in Hawaii nei.
For this anticipating event that has been around for years, the May Day program at HMA is always an exciting experience that every student and parent looks forward to throughout the school year and it’s never a disappointment!
