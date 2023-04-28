 Skip to main content
Local high school celebrates Lei Day with annual May Day Program

  • Updated
Hawaiian Mission Academy May Day stage

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaiian Mission Academy celebrates the art and Hawaiian culture of aloha through their annual May Day program that showcases various cultural dances!

Happening this weekend on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. at the HMA campus, families are welcome to come and support the school. The free event is open to everyone and all participants will be able to park in the main parking lot and or street side parking if available.

Hawaiian Mission Academy May Day program
Hawaiian Mission Academy May Day court
Hawaiian Mission Academy May Day class

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

