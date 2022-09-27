Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present.

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'
Released as part of Hawaiian History Month in September, the series connects the significance of pa'akai, or salt, in Hawai'i with how chefs use salt today to bring out the best in food, our community, and life.
The series is hosted by internationally acclaimed Chef Mark "Gooch" Noguchi, and takes viewers from the salt flats, fish auction and watercress farm to popular restaurants at SALT at Our Kaka‘ako in a journey to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the origins of local food.
“Pa‘akai (salt) plays a role of great importance in Hawaiian culture and history,” said Serge Krivatsy, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate senior director of planning and development.
“As a seasoning, preservative, purifier, and commodity, pa‘akai had many uses in daily life for Hawaiians and was also Hawai‘i’s first export. While pa‘akai is no longer farmed in Kaka‘ako, salt and other locally sourced ingredients remain vital in this thriving neighborhood.”
Here's a preview of what to expect with each episode:
Episode 1 “Look to the Source: Pa‘akai”
Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Runs for 6-minutes, 30-seconds
Chef Gooch, cultural practitioner and designer Kūha‘o Zane, and Chef Mark Oyama of Mark’s Place visit the salt beds in Hanapēpē where traditional Hawaiian salt production has taken place for generations.
Episode 2 “Fresh from the Ocean”
Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Runs 8-minutes
Chef Gooch visits Chef de Cuisine Reid Matsumura at Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland to see how poke is made. Then Chef Reid gives a glimpse of the Honolulu Fish Auction where restaurants like Redfish source premier local seafood.
Episode 3 “Nourishment from Kalauao Springs”
Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Runs 8-minutes
Chef Gooch visits Emi Suzuki of Sumida Farms to learn the story behind this family-owned local watercress producer. Then Chef Neil Murphy shows Chef Gooch how to make Moku Kitchen’s popular Pork Pot Stickers featuring fresh Sumida watercress.
To celebrate the release of the series, Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland is offering Sumida Watercress Ohitashi Poke as a special limited-time menu item.
This video series is sponsored in part by Y. Hata & Co. and the Kaiāulu ‘o Kaka‘ako Owners Association.
Our Kaka‘ako is a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools on nine contiguous city blocks in the heart of Honolulu, between South Street and Ward Avenue. The community, which is currently in the active stages of a multi-year redevelopment, will contain a mixture of low-rise and high-rise structures, a range of housing types, open spaces, a central gathering place, and a neighborhood supportive of commercial and industrial uses. Part of the vision for Our Kaka‘ako is that it will continue to grow as a progressive catalyst for innovation and become the epicenter of urban-island culture, and the lifestyle that it represents. To learn more, visit www.OurKakaako.com.
Kamehameha Schools, founded in 1887 by the legacy of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, Kamehameha Schools (KS) is a private, educational, charitable trust committed to improving the capability and well-being of Native Hawaiian people through education. KS envisions a thriving lāhui where learners, grounded in Christian and Hawaiian values, grow into ʻōiwi leaders who inspire and contribute to their communities, both locally and globally. For more information, visit www.ksbe.edu and connect via Facebook and Instagram (@kamehamehaschools) and Twitter (@ksnews).
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.