Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present

Look to the Source Ep 1 - Salt

Local food mini documentary series tells the story of pa‘akai (salt) in past and present.

 Courtesy - Our Kaka'ako

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Inspired by the historic salt flats and fish ponds of Ka‘ākaukukui in the community of Kaka‘ako, Honolulu, Our Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools produced a three-part mini documentary series, 'Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu.'

Released as part of Hawaiian History Month in September, the series connects the significance of pa'akai, or salt, in Hawai'i with how chefs use salt today to bring out the best in food, our community, and life.

Kaka‘ako and Kamehameha Schools have produced a three-part food- and culture-focused mini documentary series titled “Look to the Source: Nānā I Ke Kumu." The series, hosted by Chef Mark Noguchi, explores the origins of pa‘akai (salt), which was once harvested in Kaka‘ako, and how to prepare mouthwatering dishes with local culinary pioneers in Our Kakaʻako. The episodes will live on the Our Kaka‘ako website and YouTube as educational resources for all to learn more about Hawaiian cuisine and culture.
