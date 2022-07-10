...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Local filmaker Kai Patterson on his viral remix of Obi-Wan Kenobi-The Patterson Cut
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaii Filmmaker Kai Patterson on his viral re-mix of Obi-Wan Kenobi - The Patterson Cut.
Good Morning Hawaii Weekend talks with Patterson about why he edited all 6 episodes of Obi-Wan into 1 movie.
"Overall I did like the show but some of it really frustrated me, and I wondered what the story would look like if I trimmed some of the fat. Once I had gone through everything I ended up with a 2.5hr movie that I was pretty excited about. I didn’t set out to make a movie, it was mostly coincidence."
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.