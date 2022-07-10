 Skip to main content
Local filmaker Kai Patterson on his viral remix of Obi-Wan Kenobi-The Patterson Cut

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hawaii Filmmaker Kai Patterson on his viral re-mix of Obi-Wan Kenobi - The Patterson Cut.

Good Morning Hawaii Weekend talks with Patterson about why he edited all 6 episodes of Obi-Wan into 1 movie.

"Overall I did like the show but some of it really frustrated me, and I wondered what the story would look like if I trimmed some of the fat. Once I had gone through everything I ended up with a 2.5hr movie that I was pretty excited about. I didn’t set out to make a movie, it was mostly coincidence."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

