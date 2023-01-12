Local egg farmers reaping the benefits of higher-priced mainland eggs

Shantel Roldan says she uses eggs for almost everything -- from baking to cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"I mean we use it every day," she said. "Easy dinner you know. You going have eggs, spam and rice."
But the huge price hike for the basic staple is taking a toll. A dozen eggs cost as much as $10 at the grocery store.
"I think it's ridiculous for it to be that much -- that much of a jump," Roldan said.
But while prices are surging for mainland eggs, more people are now buying local.
An Avian flu outbreak on the mainland has created a level playing field for local egg farms. Peterson Upland Farm has seen almost double the number of customers every day.
"We're seeing quite a bit of new customers coming because we're a lot lower than the stores," said Sharon Peterson Cheape, whose family has run the farm for more than a century. "It's leveled it out. It's definitely helping us."
Agriculture in Hawaii has always been more costly because of having to ship supplies to the islands. While local farmers are paying higher prices for feed, containers and fuel, the boost in business is a welcome surprise.
"We didn't increase our prices just because we want to help everyone. It's just been so hard with COVID," she added. "We just don't want to gouge our egg customers, especially the kupuna and just, you know, young families. Everybody needs help."
Now more than ever she hopes people see the value in shopping local -- to keep local agriculture alive.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
