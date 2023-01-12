 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Local egg farmers reaping the benefits of higher-priced mainland eggs

  • Updated
  • 0
Egg farm

KITV-4's Kristen Consillio today spoke with the operator of O'ahu's oldest local egg farm -- which is actually benefiting from the situation.

Shantel Roldan says she uses eggs for almost everything -- from baking to cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"I mean we use it every day," she said. "Easy dinner you know. You going have eggs, spam and rice."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred