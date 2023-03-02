Local business looks to raise awareness on sleep hygiene after Hawaii ranked ‘most sleep deprived’

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii ranks #1 as the most sleep deprived state, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii ranks #1 as the most sleep deprived state, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
That is why a campaign made by Tea Chest Hawaii is looking to raise awareness about sleep hygiene.
Sleep Awareness Week is Mar. 12 through Mar. 18 and local entrepreneurs are joining forces to increase the knowledge of the lack of sleep in Hawaii in an effort to change it! They’re giving away a big prize pack -- valued at $650 -- that includes new bedding by Noho Home, aromatherapy by doTerra Essentials oils, Kime Miner’s Na Hoku Hanohano winning album Hawaiian Lullaby, and many other amazing sleep essentials that will help you get to bed.
“Our goal is to raise awareness of good sleep hygiene as well as bad habits that rob us of good sleep. We want to showcase great locally made solutions that can help people achieve restful sleep,” said Byron Goo, founder of Tea Chest Hawaii, in a press release.
Here are a couple of ways you can start to improve your sleeping cycle:
• Try avoid excessive alcohol or cut off caffeine after a certain time in order to help you fall asleep quicker.
• Have a night routine before your bedtime. This will help you prepare yourself for a good night’s rest and eliminates things in your environment that may reduce your sleep quality.
The Sleep Foundation recommends some quiet reading and stretching before bed as well as putting devices away at least an hour before you go to sleep.
Robert Kekaula Fellow
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.
