Musical director and bass player from Hawaii comes back home for his alma mater's fundraiser

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Benny Rietveld was born in Holland but raised in Hawaii, graduating from McKinley High School.
Rietveld recently traveled to Honolulu and performed at a benefit for the performing arts program at his alma mater.
As a star bass guitarist, Rietveld is no stranger to demanding gigs, having played with the late Miles Davis towards the end of the late jazz icon’s career. He's also held down the low-end with the mighty Carlos Santana since 1990.
Rietveld isn't just the bass player for Santana. He's also musical director.
Rietveld says playing with both Davis and Santana are the pivotal points in his prolific bass-playing career.
His most recognized bass playing is undoubtedly the line anchoring the inescapable Smooth from 1999, but he has also delivered miraculous contributions to recordings by Herbie Hancock, Eagle Eye Cherry, John Lee Hooker, Sheila E, and as a solo artist.
