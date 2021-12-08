Offers go here

Local bottled water company seeing increase in business as Navy water woes continue

  • Updated
  • 0
Water Jug generic
KITV4

HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- A local bottled water company is seeing a huge increase in business as the Navy's water woes continue. The owner of Aloha Water told KITV4 the company is trying to keep up with demand.

Aloha Water's factory used to be in Halawa until two years ago, when owner Dan Gabriel decided to move the plant out to Kalaeloa.

"So happy we got out of there when we did. We're not having to deal with petroleum in our water as far as treatment. It's quite difficult to handle, it can be done but it's costly," Gabriel said.

Gabriel says representatives from the military, federal, state and the city and county of Honolulu reached out to him to purchase water.

"They're now using this portable or bottled water to wash hands, wash your hair, face, that's a temporary and expensive fix. They need to get a handle on this. This is not going to go away anytime soon," he said.

Gabriel says his company has plenty of water but the challenge is securing five-gallon bottles from out of state.

"We requested about 3-4 40-foot containers of 5-gallon bottles. We will probably get what they can give us," Gabriel said.

Gabriel hopes his products that come in three or five gallon bottles can make a life-saving difference for local families.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

