 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local artist gifts custom guitar to Iam Tongi honoring his family, heritage

Laie Cultural artist creates design to represent Tongi’s Polynesian heritage, family and love of music.

  • Updated
  • 0
Iam's custom guitar
Courtesy: Hamiora Art

After Iam Tongi finished his homecoming concert at Turtle Bay resort, he was presented with a custom made guitar designed by a local artist. Sam Mangakahia wanted to tie Iam's background and family connection to his love for music.

Hawaii’s very own Iam Tongi is taking the stage this Sunday, in hopes of becoming the next American Idol. And he’s taking the love of his family and community with him.

During his trip back to the islands for his homecoming concert at Turtle Bay Resort on Tuesday, May 16, Tongi received a special guitar made just for him, that represents his Polynesian heritage and his love of music.

Artist Sam Mangakahia shows the creation process for the custom guitar he gifted to Iam Tongi.

Iam Tongi and his late father, Rodeny, sing the song "Gravity" at home.

After being gifted a custom guitar, Iam Tongi joined the artist, Sam Mangakahia, on TikTok to show it off.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Senior News Producer

Victoria was born and raised in Waipahu, HI and has a passion for storytelling. She graduated from Waipahu High School in 2014 and went on to pursue a double-degree in Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in 2018. She hopes to continue to tell the stories of her community.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred