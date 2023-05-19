Local artist gifts custom guitar to Iam Tongi honoring his family, heritage

Hawaii’s very own Iam Tongi is taking the stage this Sunday, in hopes of becoming the next American Idol. And he’s taking the love of his family and community with him.
During his trip back to the islands for his homecoming concert at Turtle Bay Resort on Tuesday, May 16, Tongi received a special guitar made just for him, that represents his Polynesian heritage and his love of music.
The man behind this design is Laie cultural artist Sam Mangakahia. The New Zealand-native has created custom-made musical instruments since he was 15 years old and even has pieces that were made for well-known musicians and artists like Josh Tatofi, Kolohe Kai and Stan Walker.
“I didn't know who was Iam Tongi before that initial audition,” said Mangakahia. “But as soon as I saw that, you know, like many people it touched them, it moved them, as it did me.”
That audition in front of American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan left them in tears, as Tongi sang a song in honor of his late father Rodney.
After Tongi took the world by storm with his talent, music ability and story, Mangakahia took to social media to ask people how he could create a special piece for Tongi.
“I did a mock up draft on TikTok and Instagram and I posted it and I said tag Iam,” says Mangakahia. “So I can eventually share his story through my art on his guitar.”
And social media worked its magic to bring the two artists together. Mangakahia connected with Tongi to start crafting this special piece.
Mangakahia worked with Tongi’s family, who live in Kahuku and Laie, to get a better understanding of Tongi’s background, and his cultural and family ties. And it took a total 60 hours, from draft to final product, to come up with a beautifully etched, hand-crafted musical instrument.
“The blue represents [Iam’s] connection to Polynesia, the ocean,” says Mangakahia, as he shares his draft of the guitar. “And then the middle design represents the Samoan and Tongan heritage. And then the outer layer represents who he is and who he looks up to.”
That outer layer, specifically representing his parents, including his father, whose name is etched just above the soundhole.
Mangakahia says this placement holds a special meaning.
“He’s at a pivotal part of his life, a stage where he was losing his best friend, his mentor,” says Mangakahia. “It’s a difficult thing to deal with.”
“Every time he strums the guitar, and every time he sings with this instrument, it's a memory of his dad. A memory of [Rodney] harmonizing with Iam and sharing stories. It's just a memory to hold close to Iam every time he plays his guitar.”
And it’s an instrument that Tongi accepted full-heartedly. Mangakahia gifted the guitar to Tongi after the homecoming concert on Oahu’s North Shore.
“When I gave it to him at his villa after the show, his reaction was really heartwarming as an artist to feel like it was received,” says Mangakahia. “He really embraced this piece and to see it really represented his family.”
Tongi took the guitar in hand, and started a jam session, playing the instrument in front of the person who created it.
Mangakahia titled the piece “Imua,” which in ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i means to “move forward.”
Mangakahia also says seeing a figure like Tongi on major stage, representing his culture and community is a big event for all of Hawaii.
Mangakahia also hopes Tongi will play his new guitar on stage during the American Idol finale.
“It’d be massive to see the guitar played. If it doesn’t, totally understand.”
And Mangakahia’s final message to Tongi, from one artist to another:
“Win or not, he’s supported the whole way. Just know that your family is always with you on that piece.”
Victoria was born and raised in Waipahu, HI and has a passion for storytelling. She graduated from Waipahu High School in 2014 and went on to pursue a double-degree in Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in 2018. She hopes to continue to tell the stories of her community.