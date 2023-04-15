LIVE Merrie Monarch Festival Coverage from Hawaii Island

Individual competition for the title of Miss Aloha Hula with contestants performing hula kahiko, hula ʻauana and oli. After an extraordinary evening of dance, Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown was crowned the winner of the Miss Aloha Hula competition in the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival.
The Merrie Monarch Festival is a non-profit organization that honors the legacy of King David Kalākaua, who inspired the perpetuation of Hawaiian traditions, native language and arts.
The week-long festival features an internationally acclaimed hula competition, an invitational Hawaiian arts fair, hula shows, and a grand parade through Hilo town.
Miss Aloha Hula on Thursday, April 13th at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.
Group Hula Kahiko on Friday, April 14th at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.
Hālau hula perform ancient style dances.
Group Hula ʻAuana & Awards on Saturday, April 15th at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.
Hālau hula perform modern style dances, followed by an awards presentation for all group winners.
Merrie Monarch Royal Parade 10:30 am, Saturday, April 15th through downtown Hilo.
One of the festival’s most entertaining and fun events for the entire family, the parade begins and ends at Pauahi St. (Kilauea Ave. — Keawe St. — Waiānuenue Ave. — Kamehameha Ave.).
Kalakaua Rex said “Hula is the language of the heart and is therefore the heartbeat of the Hawaiian People. “
