LIVE Merrie Monarch Festival Coverage from Hawaii Island

LIVE Coverage of Merry Monarch from Hawaii Island

Individual competition for the title of Miss Aloha Hula with contestants performing hula kahiko, hula ʻauana and oli. After an extraordinary evening of dance, Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown was crowned the winner of the Miss Aloha Hula competition in the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival.

LIVE Merrie Monarch Coverage on Hawaii Island

HILO - HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) KITV4’s Davey D and Lina Girl interview Nikki Kehaulani Holbrook in Hilo, Hawaii. As Miss Hawaii 2019 & 2020, Nikki was a representative for the Aloha State and was highly involved with the community as she promoted the importance of service. Nikki is the host of KITV's entertainment and culture platform, ISLAND LIFE.

The Merrie Monarch Festival is a non-profit organization that honors the legacy of King David Kalākaua, who inspired the perpetuation of Hawaiian traditions, native language and arts.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

