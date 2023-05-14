"Live Like Tre Day on Maui"

MAUI,HAWAII (KITV4) The family and friends of late firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran are honoring his legacy with a day of family-oriented activities during Live Like Tre' Day.
Those who attend can share their favorite memories of the firefighter. Plus, stay to explore a fire truck, enjoy some music and food in addition to learning about scholarship opportunities.
Live Like Tre Day is hosted by the Live Like Tre Foundation with the help of sponsors Maui Fresh Streatery, Ohana Wood Flooring, Lehua builders and Aina Lani Pacific.
The newly established not-for-profit is paving the way so that anyone is offered the opportunity to pursue their passion. And right now it is seeking applicants for a series of scholarships.
If you are a student athlete or someone who dreams of entering the aviation profession plus, you are committed to promoting kindness and happiness just like Tre; these opportunities could be for you.
Jadelyn Carillo says, This foundation is a way to make sure that his name never gets forgotten and then not only that but that we get to help other people just make dreams come true. I know that sounds a little bit corny, but like live the dreams that they dream that Tre never got to so i think to me that's why this is important.”
The event on Sunday, May 14, 2023 is at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center on Maui and runs from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. Live Like Tre Day will be held again in June on Hawaii Island and in July on Molokai.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.