LIVE Extreme Weather Coveraage on Hawaii Island

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads may also be closed, along with
property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of
particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big
Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of moisture will remain over the islands through at
least this afternoon, maintaining a threat for heavy
rainfall. The soil moisture across the state remains
saturated by recent rain, and any period of moderate or heavy
showers could result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
KEEAU-HAWAII (KITV4) You've heard the saying "Raining Cats and Dogs," viewer
Donna Carey sent in this picture from Keeau, on Hawaii Island.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.