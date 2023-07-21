Live and shop sustainably at Keep It Simple Honolulu | Plastic Free July 2023

KITV4 is celebrating the voices of sustainability this Plastic Free July. It’s an effort with Hawaii's kanaka and kamaaina at its root. And the solution to plastic pollution has many parts. Refuse, reduce, recycle, and reuse. It can be as simple as shopping smart and small.
At “Keep It Simple Honolulu,” you can lower your carbon footprint by shopping sustainably. The store's offerings include a boutique, filled with plastic-free picks. It also offers a refill program.
"You can bring your own containers and refill on anything you would need in your house, from laundry soap to beauty products," said Hunter Long, co-owner of Keep It Simple Honolulu.
"You refill as much or as little as you like. What's really cool about our laundry detergent is it’s ultra-concentrated. So this laundry detergent right here would last you 32 loads," said Jillian Deolindo, co-owner of Keep It Simple Honolulu.
You can refill more than just soap, too. There are a multitude of cleaning products, from laundry care to basic cleaning necessities. You can shop personal care items too, like shampoo and conditioner, sunscreen and skincare. Long and Deolindo say they created the space to help others to reduce their plastic usage, every single day.
“If you think about how soaps and most products are manufactured, there's plastic in every single part of it including the product itself," said Deolindo.
When you refill with Keep It Simple, you join the plastic-free community counting towards a cleaner Hawaii.
“It's really mindless after you do get into the habit of it, so, once you make that switch to like, a plastic free hand soap, you're never gonna have to worry about it again, just come by refill and it’s no longer a problem anymore," said Long.