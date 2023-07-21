 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live and shop sustainably at Keep It Simple Honolulu | Plastic Free July 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Keep It Simple Honolulu

At “Keep It Simple Honolulu,” you can lower your carbon footprint by shopping sustainably. The store's offerings include a boutique, filled with plastic-free picks. It also offers a refill program.

KITV4 is celebrating the voices of sustainability this Plastic Free July. It’s an effort with Hawaii's kanaka and kamaaina at its root. And the solution to plastic pollution has many parts. Refuse, reduce, recycle, and reuse. It can be as simple as shopping smart and small.

At “Keep It Simple Honolulu,” you can lower your carbon footprint by shopping sustainably. The store's offerings include a boutique, filled with plastic-free picks. It also offers a refill program.

Cutting down on plastic consumption in Hawaii | Plastic Free July 2023
Protecting the aina with responsible lei making, buying and disposal | Plastic Free July 2023

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred