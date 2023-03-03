Little Joe's Steakhouse to host job fair at new Pearl City location

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Little Joe's Steakhouse is set to open its newest location in Pearl City early this spring, and is inviting job seekers to join their team.
To fill the open positions, Little Joe's Steakhouse is holding a job fair throughout March at its Pearl Highlands Center location.
The job fair will be held on various dates and times throughout the month, and no appointment is necessary. The Little Joe's Steakhouse team will be conducting interviews for full-time and part-time employees and hiring on-the-spot. For those who are hired, Little Joe's Steakhouse will provide paid training at its Nimitz location.
The open positions include managers, servers, food runners, cooks, dishwashers, hosts, hostesses, and bartenders. The job fair is an excellent opportunity for those who are looking for work and want to join the Little Joe's Steakhouse team.