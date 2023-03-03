 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Little Joe's Steakhouse to host job fair at new Pearl City location

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Little Joe's Steakhouse is set to open its newest location in Pearl City early this spring, and is inviting job seekers to join their team.

To fill the open positions, Little Joe's Steakhouse is holding a job fair throughout March at its Pearl Highlands Center location.

