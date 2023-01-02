 Skip to main content
LIST: laws that take effect in Hawaii in 2023

  Updated
  • 0
Hawaii State Capitol generic

FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

It's almost the new year -- and that means new state laws will go into effect.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. 

Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections. 

An error occurred