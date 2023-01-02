LIST: laws that take effect in Hawaii in 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
FILE - This March 1, 2019 file photo shows the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The state House of Representatives on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, created a commission that will recommend how to boost the effectiveness of state ethics, lobbying and campaign finance laws after two former lawmakers earlier this week pleaded guilty in connection with their acceptance of bribes. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023.
Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
"We're gonna be using rank-choice voting, which is something that has been used in other states to mainly avoid runoff," State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran said.
Under Act 47, ranked-choice voting will be used for special congressional and county races.
Ranked choice voting provides voters the ability to rank candidates in order of choice - from first to last.
If a candidate has a majority of first choice votes, they win - like in any election. If not, then the candidate with the fewest votes is defeated. Votes for the defeated candidate instantly count for their second choice -- that repeats until a candidate wins with a majority.
"If you look at the recent experience we had in Hawai'i, someone with less than 30 percent of the vote has won those special elections," Keith-Agaran pointed out.
Another law going into effect is Act 88, which raises the penalties for stealing a catalytic converter to a class C felony.
The Honolulu Police Department reported 2,274 catalytic converters were stolen here on O'ahu last year.
"(The law) will also make it a class C felony for chop shops and for anyone else to buy a stolen catalytic converter," Keith-Agaran said.
Act 298 would allow counties to use car rental registration fees to cover the impacts of tourism.
"I think a lot of people always complain that there are more rental cars on the roads than there are regular cars for regular citizens and they're impacting our roads like anybody else," Keith-Agaran said.
Here is a complete list of the new laws coming in the new year:
Establishes ranked-choice voting for special federal elections and special elections of vacant county council seats.
Act 49, SLH 2022 (SB2185 CD1) – Relating to Fireworks
Requires the auditor of fireworks and articles pyrotechnic records for each county fire department to submit to the Legislature an annual report detailing inventory, recordkeeping, and sales of fireworks to license or permit holders.
Establishes requirements and permitting procedures for transportation network companies operating in the State. Makes permanent insurance requirements for transportation network companies and transportation network company drivers.
Act 58, SLH 2022 (HB2111 CD1) – Relating to Insurance
Establishes provisions relating to care obligation of insurers and producers.
Regulates the purchase of catalytic converters by used motor vehicle parts dealers and palladium, platinum, and rhodium by scrap dealers and recyclers. Subjects persons who violate related provisions to a class C felony. Establishes the felony offense of theft of catalytic converter.
Act 94, SLH 2022 (SB3165 CD1) – Relating to Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant
Amends provisions relating to operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant under use of intoxicants while operating a vehicle law.
Act 97, SLH 2022 (HB956 CD1) - Relating to Statewide Interoperable Public Safety Communications
Establishes a statewide interoperable communications executive committee and subcommittee for public safety communications and the position of the statewide interoperable communications coordinator. Defines "interoperable communications".
Act 141, SLH 2021 (HB1102 SD2) – Relating to Litter Control
Prohibits the intentional release of balloons inflated with a gas that is lighter than air.
Extends the renewal period from two years to four years for licensees who are seventy-two years of age or older but younger than eighty years of age.
Act 161, SLH 2022 (SB3121 CD1) – Relating to Funding for Parking for Disabled Persons
Establishes an Accessible Parking Special Account within the Disability and Communication Access Board Special Fund. Increases the state annual vehicle registration fee by $1 and requires that $1 from each annual vehicle registration fee be deposited into the Accessible Parking Special Account.
Act 165, SLH 2022 (HB1475 CD1) – Relating to Mandatory Ethics Training
Requires state legislators and employees to complete mandatory live or online ethics training courses every four years, subject to certain requirements.
Prohibits elected state and county officials from holding any fundraiser event to raise contributions for which any price is charged or any contribution is suggested for attendance during a regular session or special session of the state legislature.
Act 286, SLH 2022 (SB3085 CD1) – Relating to the Hawaiʻi Code of Military Justice
Adopts a new Hawaiʻi Code of Military Justice to promote order and discipline in the state military forces by fostering an independent military justice system and updating nonjudicial punishment and courts-martial procedures.
Act 298, SLH 2022 (HB1688 CD1) – Relating to Registration of Vehicles
Subjects U-drive motor vehicles to the same motor vehicle registration fees as other motor vehicles. Authorizes the counties to use certain motor vehicle registration fees to mitigate and address the impacts of tourism-related traffic congestion.